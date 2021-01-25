Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $867.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 822.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.