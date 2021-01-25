Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $67.33 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 155,669 shares valued at $10,182,639. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

