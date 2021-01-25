(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €9.00 by Credit Suisse Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

