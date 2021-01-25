Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on February 1st (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (NYSE:IKT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. Inhibikase Therapeutics had issued 1,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $6.60 on Monday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.