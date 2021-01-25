Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on February 1st (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (NYSE:IKT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. Inhibikase Therapeutics had issued 1,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $6.60 on Monday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.80.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.