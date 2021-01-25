Injective Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.55 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $8.50 or 0.00026054 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $129.68 million and $31.55 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

