Injective Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.26 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $134.84 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.84 or 0.00026446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00270759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

