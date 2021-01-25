Ink (INK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,670.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $242,305.76 and approximately $48,670.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00269705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

