Innova Gaming Group Inc. (IGG.TO) (TSE:IGG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innova Gaming Group Inc. (IGG.TO) (TSE:IGG)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

About Innova Gaming Group Inc. (IGG.TO) (TSE:IGG)

Innova Gaming Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Game Enterprises designs, develops, produces, markets, and services games, systems and tickets for the North American gaming industry, predominantly in the business to government (B2G) lottery sector. Its primary product is Lucky Tab machine (LT-3), an extended play instant ticket vending machine (ITVM) that dispenses tickets while simultaneously displaying the results of each ticket on a video monitor in an entertaining fashion.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Innova Gaming Group Inc. (IGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innova Gaming Group Inc. (IGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.