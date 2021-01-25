Innova Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $116,235.74 and approximately $705.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

