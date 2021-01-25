Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $194.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $199.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

