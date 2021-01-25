Insider Buying: Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Insider Buys 3,161 Shares of Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) insider Henry Angest acquired 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £22,127 ($28,909.07).

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) stock opened at GBX 912.91 ($11.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 802.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 738.62. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31). The firm has a market cap of £135.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

