Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys 2,089 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,157. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,829. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

