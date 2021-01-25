Insider Buying: Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Insider Purchases 799 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

CCC opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Monday. Computacenter plc has a one year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,370.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,211.41.

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

