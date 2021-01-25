Insider Buying: Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Insider Purchases 799 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).
CCC opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Monday. Computacenter plc has a one year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,370.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,211.41.
Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Company Profile
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter plc (CCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.