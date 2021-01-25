Insider Buying: Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) insider Alasdair MacDonald acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Alasdair MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Alasdair MacDonald acquired 50,000 shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Shares of TGP stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 63.50 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 466,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tekmar Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.55 million and a P/E ratio of 31.75.

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

