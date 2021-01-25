Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 23,370 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 23,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,561,583.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,954.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,961. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

