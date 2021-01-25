Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells 55,176 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.09. 1,699,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average is $190.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.