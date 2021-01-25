Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 10,005 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,553.70.
MORF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,471. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $971.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.01.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
