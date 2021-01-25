Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 10,005 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,553.70.

MORF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,471. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $971.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

