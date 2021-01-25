Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells 295,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.01. 3,174,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

