Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $98.29. 228,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Palomar by 41.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

