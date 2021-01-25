Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 57,181 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $5,133,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $7,719,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,369,950.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,756,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,862. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,615.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

