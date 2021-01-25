Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 4,462 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. 282,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,279. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $561.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,473,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

