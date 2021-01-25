Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells 84 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $18,560.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Masters Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UniFirst alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, William Masters Ross sold 87 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $17,899.38.

Shares of UNF traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,700. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.17. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.