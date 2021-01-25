Insight Financial Services Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. 634,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

