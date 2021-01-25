Insight Financial Services Buys Shares of 48,385 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,540,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $101.15. 634,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

