Insight Financial Services Makes New $10.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.1% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.54. 70,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,420. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.