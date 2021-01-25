Insight Financial Services Makes New $36.60 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,599,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 28.0% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.07. The stock had a trading volume of 243,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

