Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 457,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 116,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 217,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

