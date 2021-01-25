Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Financial Services owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,543. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

