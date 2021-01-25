Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 8.6% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Insight Financial Services owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,783,000 after buying an additional 599,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 714,796 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,171,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $43.90. 27,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.