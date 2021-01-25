Insight Financial Services Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.2% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Financial Services owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 347,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.96. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,314. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

