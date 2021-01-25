Insight Financial Services Takes $4.29 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.