Insight Financial Services Takes $4.43 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after buying an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. 17,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

