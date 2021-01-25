Insight Financial Services Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,599,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 28.0% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,299,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,564. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

