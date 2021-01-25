Insights Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,872.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $21,872.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,352,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

