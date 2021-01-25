Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of Insmed worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 181.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $124,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 503.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $42.00 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,500. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

