Insolar Trading 288.4% Higher This Week (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Insolar has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $2.42 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insolar has traded 288.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

