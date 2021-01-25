Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) has been given a C$8.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

ITR stock opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

