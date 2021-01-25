Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.