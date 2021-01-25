Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

