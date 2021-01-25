Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $539-539 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 110,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,448. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $69,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

