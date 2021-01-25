Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 110,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,448. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

