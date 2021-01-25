Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 207 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3,174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

