Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

