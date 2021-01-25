International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 48,486 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

