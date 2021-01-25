International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

