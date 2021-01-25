International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

