International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.61 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.