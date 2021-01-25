International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.58. 13,226,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

