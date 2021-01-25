International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.94. 390,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

