International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) (CVE:IZZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) (CVE:IZZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ.V) (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, evaluates, explores, and promotes mineral properties and other projects. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 9 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 46 mining claims located in the North Central QuÃ©bec.

